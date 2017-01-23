FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
January 23, 2017

BRIEF-Silgan to acquire WestRock's specialty closures, dispensing systems business for $1.025 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Silgan Holdings Inc :

* Silgan announces agreement to acquire Westrock's specialty closures and dispensing systems business

* Deal for $1.025 billion

* Silgan expects to realize operational cost synergies of $15 million within 24 months following acquisition

* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings

* Silgan expects to finance transaction with debt

* Expects deal to be accretive to earnings, excluding impact of purchase accounting adjustments

* Expects deal to be significantly accretive to free cash flow per share in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

