FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Imint signs development agreement with Samsung Electronics, South Korea
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
January 23, 2017 / 2:31 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Imint signs development agreement with Samsung Electronics, South Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Imint Image Intelligence AB :

* Says has signed a development agreement with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., South Korea

* The agreement involves an adaptation of Imint's software Vidhance to a new product that is not a smartphone

* The project is divided into phases and the customer has the right to put the project into hold before each phase

* Order value at full execution, is estimated at about 800,000 Swedish crowns ($90,198.78)

Source text: bit.ly/2k8sDua

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.8693 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.