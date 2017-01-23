FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pacific drilling announces amendment to its credit facilities
#Market News
January 23, 2017 / 11:23 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Pacific drilling announces amendment to its credit facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Pacific Drilling Sa :

* Pacific Drilling announces amendment to its credit facilities

* Has also reached agreement with its banking group to make certain amendments to $1.0 billion senior secured credit facility

* Has reached agreement with its banking group to make certain amendments to its $500 million revolving credit facility

* Says amendment to RCF also restricts company's ability to grant additional liens, to refinance certain existing indebtedness

* Amendment to SSCF waives loan to value covenant on next valuation date, June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

