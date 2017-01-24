FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-NextGenTel challenges tax audit report
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 24, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-NextGenTel challenges tax audit report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - NextGenTel Holding ASA :

* Said on Monday had received report from Norwegian tax authorities (Skatt øst) giving notice of possible change in taxation of for years 2009-2015

* Issue is related to taxation of wholly-owned Swiss unit Telio SA and dividends paid from Telio SA to NextGenTel

* Total dividends received from Telio SA in relevant period amount to 202.9 million Norwegian crowns ($24.29 million)

* Skatt øst is claiming that Switzerland should be regarded as low tax jurisdiction and that NextGenTel Holding therefore should have paid Norwegian corporate income tax on the dividends received from Telio SA

* Said company disagrees with tax authorities' description and use of facts and plans to challenge conclusions of the report

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.3538 Norwegian crowns Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.