Jan 24(Reuters) - Solutions 30 SE :

* Reported on Monday Q4 revenue 57.0 million euros versus 34.0 million euros ($36.5 million) year ago

* FY revenue 191.7 million euros versus 125.2 million euros year ago

* Solutions 30 will continue its profitable growth strategy in 2017 with further double-digit gains

