Jan 24 (Reuters) - Mapletree Industrial Trust

* Qtrly gross revenue S$84.5 million versus S$83.3 million

* Qtrly DPU of 2.83 singapore cents

* Q3 net property income S$63.4 million versus S$61.9 million

* "Business environment remains challenging given the global uncertainties and rising interest rates"