7 months ago
January 24, 2017 / 1:31 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-W&T Offshore expects total production for FY 2017 15.2 MMBoe - 16.8 MMBoe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - W&T Offshore Inc :

* W&T Offshore announces 2017 capital budget and provides production and expense guidance for 2017

* expects total production for full year 2017 15.2 MMBoe - 16.8 MMBoe

* says its board of directors has approved a 2017 capital expenditure budget of $125 million

* Expects total production in 2017 to be approximately 4% higher than mid-point of company's expected production in 2016

* Currently anticipates drilling six to eight wells during 2017 in gulf of Mexico

* 2017 capital plan includes performing between 20 and 25 recompletions at a cost of approximately $26 million

* Expect to realize higher adjusted EBITDA and better adjusted EBITDA margins in 2017 than experienced in 2015 and 2016

* Sees Q1 total production 3.7 MMBoe - 4.1 MMBoe

* Says board of directors has approved a 2017 capital expenditure budget of $125 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

