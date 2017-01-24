FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2017 / 4:32 PM / 7 months ago

Italy's Carige aims to sell 1 bln euros of bad loans by end-February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Italian mid-tier lender Banca Carige aims to sell a first tranche of bad loans with a total nominal value of 1 billion euros by the end of February, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The sale of a first batch could come soon, in about a month," said the source, adding the aim is to take advantage of a state-backed guarantee mechanism.

The Genoa-based lender has a total of 7.1 billion euros problem loans, 3.7 billion of which are unlikely to ever be paid back.

The bank has to present a strategic plan and a timeline to reduce its deteriorated loans to the European Central Bank also by the end of February.

Shares in Banca Carige were up 9 percent at 1616 GMT. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Giulia Segreti)

