BRIEF-Euro Cervantes lowers 2017, 2018 guidance due to higher financial expenses

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Euro Cervantes SOCIMI SAU :

* Said on Tuesday updates its forecast for FY 2017 and 2018 due to increase in financial expenses following a purchase of stake in Barcelona shopping centre and obtaining a loan of 201 million euros ($216 million)

* Sees FY 2017 net loss at 16.9 million euros versus loss of 12.3 million euros previously stated

* Sees FY 2018 net loss at 26.0 million euros versus loss of 9.7 million euros previously stated

Source text: bit.ly/2jXYCzv

