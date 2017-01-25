FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-BlackRock Inc to open new office in Budapest
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 25, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-BlackRock Inc to open new office in Budapest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc

* Investment management company to open service and innovation centre in Budapest

* To begin hiring staff for new Budapest office in first quarter

* Aims to build "significant presence" by the end of 2017 -head of Budapest operation

* Investment to create about 500 jobs in medium term -Hungarian foreign minister

* Office to handle technological development of financial and business processes, develop new methodology to handle client data and creative marketing tasks -minister

* Hungarian government to provide 280 million forint ($972,000) financial support for training purposes -minister Further company coverage: ($1 = 287.95 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.