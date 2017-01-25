FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Boeing reports Q4 non-GAAP core earnings per share of $2.47
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 12:59 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Boeing reports Q4 non-GAAP core earnings per share of $2.47

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Boeing Co :

* Boeing reports fourth-quarter results and provides 2017 guidance

* Q4 revenue view $23.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $23.29 billion

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $2.59

* Q4 non-GAAP core earnings per share $2.47

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $10.25 to $10.45

* Sees 2017 GAAP eps of between $10.25 and $10.45; sees 2017 core eps of between $9.10 and $9.30

* Sees 2017 operating cash flow expected to increase to approximately $10.75 billion

* Q4 free cash flow $2,233 million versus $2,496 million

* Total company backlog at Q4-end $473 billion versus $462 billion at Q3-end

* Revenue guidance is between $90.5 and $92.5 billion, including increased commercial deliveries of between 760 and 765 for 2017

* Q4 commercial airplanes revenue $ 16,241 million versus $16,098 million

* Sees 2017 revenue $90.5 billion - $92.5 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.31, revenue view $93.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 net orders $32 billion versus $15 billion in Q3

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of about $2.3 billion

* Sees 2017 commercial airplanes deliveries 760 - 765 units

* Sees 2017 commercial airplanes revenue $62.5 billion - $63.5 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.