FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
REFILE-BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics provides update on Phase 3 programs
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 1:46 PM / 7 months ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics provides update on Phase 3 programs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add source text for Eikon)

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc :

* Aldeyra Therapeutics announces clinical development update for Phase 3 programs

* Says anticipates initiation of our Phase 3 clinical trial in Noninfectious Anterior Uveitis in Q2 of 2017

* Enrollment of Phase 3 clinical trial in Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome is expected to begin in second half of 2017

* Says data from Phase 3 trial in Noninfectious Anterior Uveitis expected late 2018

* Data from Phase 3 clinical trial in Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome are expected in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.