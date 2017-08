Jan 25 (Reuters) - PlayHippo AB :

* Said on Tuesday Board decided to carry out a rights issue of 7,523,215 Swedish crowns ($850,503.64)

* Nineteen existing shares entitle to subscribe for three new shares at a subscription price of 0.25 crown per share

* Subscription period runs from February 21 to March 7, 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2jZqTG8

Further company coverage: