Jan 25 (Reuters) - Montagne et Neige Developpement SA :

* 9 month revenue 52.3 million euros ($56.2 million) versus 46.7 million euros year ago

* Confirms FY 2016/2017 perspective of growth in current operating income (for the record, 1.5 million euros in 2015/2016) and net income Source text: bit.ly/2kjyYmx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9311 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)