7 months ago
BRIEF-Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 11:17 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Bankwell Financial Group Inc

* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43

* Bankwell Financial Group reports record fourth quarter and annual net income of $3.3 million or $0.43 per share and $12.4 million or $1.62 per share, respectively and declares first quarter dividend

* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says net interest income for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016 was $13.3 million, increase of 18% compared to quarter ended December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

