7 months ago
BRIEF-Mattel Q4 adjusted earnings $0.52 per share
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 1:15 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Mattel Q4 adjusted earnings $0.52 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc

* Mattel reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results and declares quarterly dividend

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Q4 earnings per share $0.50

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales $1.83 billion (not $1.84 billion) versus $2.0 billion

* Q4 revenue view $1.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mattel Inc - For Q4 of 2016, net sales were down 8 percent as reported, and were down 6 percent in constant currency, versus prior year

* Says for Q4, worldwide gross sales for Mattel Girls & Boys brands were $1.05 billion, down 7 percent as reported

* "Results were negatively impacted significant U.S. toy category slowdown in holiday period, and increased forex headwinds"

* "Results were negatively impacted by a number of industry-wide challenges"

* Mattel Inc - Qtrly Barbie worldwide gross sales down 2 percent as reported, and up 1 percent in constant currency

* "While our sales at retail remained strong, slowdown triggered elevated retail promotional activity and decreased shipping"

* Remain broadly optimistic about Mattel's performance in 2017 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

