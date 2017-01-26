FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Switzerland Market Report
January 26, 2017 / 5:41 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Schlatter Industries FY net sales up 8.8 pct at 90.5 mln Swiss francs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Schlatter Industries AG :

* In FY 2016 significantly increased order intake by 47.7 pct to 107.7 million Swiss francs ($107.86 million)

* FY net sales up by 8.8 pct to 90.5 million Swiss francs

* Per balance sheet date, the Group had an order backlog of 49.0 million Swiss francs, a significant increase to the previous year (31.12.2015: 31.9 million Swiss francs)

* Will conclude the reporting year with a small profit and thus lie within the communicated expectations

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9985 Swiss francs Gdynia Newsroom

