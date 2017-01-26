BRIEF-Starrag FY order intake up 44 pct at 480 mln Swiss francs

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Starrag Group Holding :

* FY order intake plus 44 pct to 480 million Swiss francs ($480.48 million), plus 43 pct in local currency

* FY order backlog of 348 million Swiss francs secures capacity utilization for well over a year

* FY sales plus 2 pct to 372 million Swiss francs, plus 1 pct in local currency

* Expected EBIT margin 2016 on the order of the first six month and thus significantly below previous year

Source text - bit.ly/2jTWbfe

Further company coverage: