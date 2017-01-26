FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-FHD initiates review of strategic options
January 26, 2017 / 6:53 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-FHD initiates review of strategic options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Fundusz Hipoteczny DOM SA (FHD) :

* Said on Wednesday that has initiated review of strategic options related to the company's further development

* The new strategy has been put forward thanks to improving financial situation of the company and positive change in the market environment

* Under above considerations FHD may change the structure of financing of its activities

* As an option, FHD may increase activity in the field of sales and marketing services

* FHD, as a variant of strategy, may intensify activities related to creating a legal environment for reverse mortgage

* No decisions related to the choice of a specific option and new investors have been taken and it is uncertain if and when such a decision will be taken in the future

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

