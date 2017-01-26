FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Parmalat FY prelim. EBITDA up 3.3 pct YoY at EUR 459.2 mln
January 26, 2017 / 7:01 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Parmalat FY prelim. EBITDA up 3.3 pct YoY at EUR 459.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Parmalat SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday that FY preliminary net revenue totalled 6.49 billion euros ($6.97 billion), up 1.2 pct compared with 6.42 billion euros reported in FY 2015

* FY preliminary EBITDA grew to 459.2 million euros, for an increase of 3.3 pct compared with 444.5 million euros in the previous year

* There continue to be uncertainties in Latin America, particularly in Brazil, due to a challenging macroeconomic context

* Says uncertainties in Latin America could have an impact both on the growth estimates for that area in the coming years and on the valuation of the company's assets

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9308 euros Gdynia Newsroom

