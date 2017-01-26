FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IndygoTech Minerals withdraws from issue of series K shares
January 26, 2017 / 7:18 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-IndygoTech Minerals withdraws from issue of series K shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - IndygoTech Minerals SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its board resolved to withdraw the resolution of its extraordinary general meeting concerning the issue of series K shares

* The reason for the withdrawal is the termination by the company of the agreement for preparation of the public offering with pre-emptive rights and applying for admission of shares to trading on the regulated market concluded with a brokerage for reasons attributable to the contractor and the inability to carry out the public offering

* The company resolved to issue series K shares on Aug. 9, 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

