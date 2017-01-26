FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Sky CEO says churn is higher than where he wants it to be
#Broadcasting
January 26, 2017 / 7:51 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Sky CEO says churn is higher than where he wants it to be

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Sky

* Ceo says premier league audiences have been coming back after slow start to season

* Ceo says churn in uk is mainly down to competitive broadband market

* Ceo says consumer environment will remain uncertain in 2017

* Ceo says encouraged by first steps in mobile

* Ceo says dispute with disccovery is about channels' performance

* Ceo says bt's issues doesn't affect its soccer rights strategy

* Ceo says fox approach has no affect on soccer rights strategy, has great portfolio already, but lots of choices

* Ceo says churn is a bit higher in the uk

* Ceo says churn in tv base in the uk is higher than where he wants it to be, addressing issue

* Ceo says premier league didn't have a good start but has got better as season progressed Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

