Jan 26 (Reuters) - Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD (FC Porto) :

* Said on Thursday extends contract with player Danilo Pereira until the end of 2021/2022 sport season

* Sets the release clause to 60 million euros ($64 million)

* The agreement entered into force on Jan. 1, 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2jA0mfy

Further company coverage: