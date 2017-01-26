BRIEF-Bemis Company Q4 earnings per share $0.64

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Bemis Company Inc :

* Bemis Company reports 2016 results and 2017 outlook

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.85 to $3.00

* Q4 net sales $988.0 million

* Q4 revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Management expects full year 2017 cash from operations to be in range of $440 to $480 million

* Sees capital expenditures to be approximately $200 million for full year 2017

* Q4 earnings per share $ 0.64

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.67

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects full year 2017 cash from operations to be in range of $440 to $480 million