FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics posts Q4 diluted EPS of $1.09 per share
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 1:14 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics posts Q4 diluted EPS of $1.09 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc:

* Reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.31 excluding items

* Reports FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.15

* Reports Q4 2016 revenue $1.86 billion

* Reports Q4 2016 revenue up 0.7 percent

* Quest diagnostics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results; provides guidance for full year 2017

* Q4 revenues of $1.86 billion, up 0.7% on a reported basis and up 1.9% on an equivalent basis versus 2015

* Quest diagnostics inc says full year 2017 reported diluted eps expected to be between $4.65 and $4.80

* Q4 diluted EPS of $1.09 on a reported basis

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 diluted eps of $1.31 on an adjusted basis

* Quest diagnostics Inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures btwn $250 million- $300 million

* Quest Diagnostics Inc sees fy 2017 revenues $7.64 billion- $7.72 billion

* Fy2017 revenue view $7.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quest diagnostics inc sees fy 2017 diluted eps $4.65- $4.80 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.