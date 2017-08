Jan 26 (Reuters) - RGS Energy :

* RGS Energy provides preliminary q4 2016 results

* Company does not expect to incur material non-cash expense during 2017

* Qtrly preliminary revenue $5.1 million

* Qtrly preliminary backlog $8.4 million

* Sees net loss of $10.5 million for q4 versus reported net loss of $4.2 million in q4 last year