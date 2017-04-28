FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Norway will not now lift ban on Airbus' super Puma helicopters
April 28, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 4 months ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Norway will not now lift ban on Airbus' super Puma helicopters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes title on Lars Kobberstad)

April 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) tells Reuters on Friday:

* Norway will not lift ban on Airbus' Super Puma EC225LP and AS332l2 helicopters -NCAA

* NCAA needs more time to consider details in report from The Accident Investigation Board Norway

* NCAA will consider next step in May

* "The Civil Aviation Authority does not lift the aircraft ban until we are completely confident that the helicopter types are safe to fly,” Lars Kobberstad, Director General in NCAA told Reuters

* All 13 people on board were killed when the Super Puma's main rotor blades separated from the aircraft as it was ferrying passengers from a Norwegian offshore oil platform operated by Statoil in April 2016 For more details: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

