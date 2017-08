Jan 26 (Reuters) - GoldX International AB :

* Said on Wednesday begun final negotiations to acquire a steel company

* Price for all the shares is estimated to be about 4 million to 5 million Swedish crowns ($452,498.93-$565,623.66) based on the company's performance last period

* Payment will be made in cash

