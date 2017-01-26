BRIEF-T. Rowe Price posts Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.21

Jan 26 (Reuters) - T. Rowe Price Group Inc :

* T. Rowe Price Group reports fourth quarter and annual 2016 results

* Target-date retirement portfolios were source of net cash outflows of $1.9 billion in Q4, net cash inflows of $6.3 billion for 2016

* Assets under management as of quarter-end were $810.8 billion versus $763.1 billion last year

* Firm recognized in its Q4 of 2016 operating expenses an insurance recovery of $100 million before taxes, or $0.24 in diluted after-tax earnings per share

* Q4 earnings per share $1.50 including items

* Q4 revenue $1.1 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Firm expects capital expenditures for 2017 to be up to $175 million, of which about two-thirds is planned for technology initiatives

* Investment advisory revenues earned in Q4 of 2016 from T. Rowe Price Mutual Funds distributed in U.S. were $700.7 million

* Investment advisory revenues earned in Q4 of 2016 from other investment portfolios were $266.1 million

* Currently estimates its effective tax rate for 2017 will be about 36.5 pct

* Experienced net cash outflows for Q4 and year, largely as a result of clients reallocating from active U.S. equity strategies to passive products

* “Fixed income returns suffered in quarter as interest rates rose following U.S. elections”

