7 months ago
BRIEF-Belden Inc says to divest mobile machine control solutions business
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 9:50 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Belden Inc says to divest mobile machine control solutions business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Belden Inc :

* Belden Inc - buyer WIKA Group will pay consideration of approximately $39 million for deal

* Belden agrees to divest its mobile machine control solutions business

* Belden Inc - company now expects full-year 2017 GAAP and adjusted revenues to be $2.355 - $2.405 billion

* Belden Inc - now expects full-year 2017 GAAP and adjusted revenues to be $2.355 - $2.405 billion

* Belden Inc- on an adjusted basis, FY 2017 EPS is expected to be in range of $4.95 - $5.2

* Now expects full-year 2017 GAAP and adjusted revenues to be $2.355 - $2.405 billion

* On an adjusted basis, EPS is expected to be in range of $4.95 - $5.20 in 2017

* Belden Inc - now expects full-year 2017 GAAP EPS to be $3.38 - $3.63

* Belden Inc says buyer, WIKA Group will pay consideration of approximately $39 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.18, revenue view $2.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Belden -reached an agreement in principle to sell its mobile machine control solutions business, including a 50% interest in a Chinese joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

