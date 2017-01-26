BRIEF-Ashland Global Holdings posts Q1 loss per share from cont ops of $0.01

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Ashland Global Holdings Inc :

* Qtrly loss from continuing operations attributable to Ashland was $0.01 per diluted share

* Qtrly sales $1.2 billion versus $1.16 billion - SEC filing

* Qtrly adjusted earnings from continuing operations attributable to Ashland totaled $1.16 per share

* For Q2, sales are expected to be in range of $530-$545 million for Ashland Specialty Ingredients

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S