7 months ago
BRIEF-Ashland Global Holdings posts Q1 loss per share from cont ops of $0.01
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 10:50 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ashland Global Holdings posts Q1 loss per share from cont ops of $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Ashland Global Holdings Inc :

* Qtrly loss from continuing operations attributable to Ashland was $0.01 per diluted share

* Qtrly sales $1.2 billion versus $1.16 billion - SEC filing

* Qtrly adjusted earnings from continuing operations attributable to Ashland totaled $1.16 per share

* For Q2, sales are expected to be in range of $530-$545 million for Ashland Specialty Ingredients

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

