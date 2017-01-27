BRIEF-Sfinks Polska unit signs deals for "Meta Seta Galareta", "Meta Disco" and "Funky Jim" concepts

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Sfinks Polska SA :

* Said on Thursday its wholly-owned unit, SPV.REST1 Sp. z o.o (SPV) signed a cooperation agreement with Cafe Contact Sp. z o.o. (Cafe Contact), Inwento Sp. z o.o. (Inwento) and Inwento 2 Sp. z o.o. (which together own catering concepts "Meta Seta Galareta", "Meta Disco" and "Funky Jim")

* SPV signed also a license agreement with Cafe Contact for "Meta Seta Galareta" and "Meta Disco" concept and with Inwento for "Funky Jim" concept

* Under the license agreement, SPV acquired the right license to use intellectual property rights and know-how of "Meta Seta Galareta", "Meta Disco" and "Funky Jim"

* The cooperation agreements sets the terms under which SPV can acquire intellectual property of the concepts, rights and liabilities results from lease agreements of locations where the concepts are being carried out as well as cession of the franchise agreements

* The decision in this regard SPV may take after a period of 4 years from the signing of above agreement

* The purchase price will be no less than 5.0 million zlotys ($1.23 million) and no more than 8.0 million zlotys net and the final amount will be calculated on the basis of seven times EBITDA

* In the event of the acquisition of rights, SPV to become the sole owner of all intellectual property rights of concepts of "Meta Seta Galareta", "Meta Disco" and "Funky Jim

