FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-BT says shareholders have right to be unhappy, but situation under control
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 27, 2017 / 8:05 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-BT says shareholders have right to be unhappy, but situation under control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Bt

* Ceo says shareholders have right to be unhappy, but situation under control

* Ceo says bt remains in good health overalll

* Ceo says remains "very confident" about strategy, but headwinds in public sector, intl corporate

* Cfo says italian operation is now completely under control

* Cfo says "handful of people" were involved in italian scandal

* Ceo says need to keep italy, public-sector slowdown in context, accounts for total 10 percent of business

* Ceo says "too early" to make decisions about future of auditor pwc

* Ceo says audit committee were misled over italy, as were management

* Ceo says issue of his pay is "for another day" Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.