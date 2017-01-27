FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Honeywell reports 4th-qtr earnings of $1.34 per share
#Market News
January 27, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Honeywell reports 4th-qtr earnings of $1.34 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc :

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.34

* Says Q4 aerospace segment margin 20.2 percent versus 21.5 percent last year

* Reaffirmed 2017 earnings guidance

* Qtrly sales $9.99 billion versus $9.98 billion last year

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.74, revenue view $10.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q4 aerospace segment sales $3.67 billion versus $3.98 billion

* Debt refinancing will reduce expected 2017 interest expense by about 8 percent despite increasing total borrowings by $4 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share, ex-pension MTM and debt refinancing was $1.74 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

