FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-American Airlines Group Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.48
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2017 / 1:56 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-American Airlines Group Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc :

* American Airlines Group reports fourth quarter and full year profit

* Q4 revenue $9.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.74 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.56

* Q4 2016 mainline cost per available seat mile (CASM) was 12.93 cents, up 5.7 percent

* Announced a new $2.0 billion share repurchase authorization

* In Q4, Company recognized $273 million in net special charges before effect of income taxes

* Says qtrly TRASM was 14.90 cents, up 1.3 percent versus Q4 2015, first year-over-year increase since Q4 of 2014

* Says total operating expenses in Q4 were $9.0 billion, up 5.4 percent compared to Q4 2015

* Net special charges in Q4 consisting of fleet restructuring expenses and merger integration expenses, re-branding of aircraft

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.48

* New $2.0 billion share repurchase authorization will expire December 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.