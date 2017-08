Jan 27 (Reuters) - Hino Motors Ltd

* HINO MOTORS LTD'S FISCAL 2016 SALES WILL LIKELY FALL 5 PERCENT TO ABOUT 1.65 TRILLION YEN - NIKKEI

* HINO MOTORS WILL LIKELY REPORT GROUP OPERATING PROFIT OF AROUND 68 BILLION YEN FOR YEAR ENDING MARCH 2017,UP ROUGHLY 8 BILLION YEN FROM OCT PROJECTION - NIKKEI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: