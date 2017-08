Jan 27 (Reuters) - Wildhorse Resource Development Corp

* PRICED $350 MILLION AMOUNT OF 6.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025 AT 99.244% OF PAR

* WILDHORSE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF UPSIZED $350 MILLION OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: