7 months ago
BRIEF-Copper One Inc confirms it received a "notice of draft ministerial decision" letter from MERN
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
January 27, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Copper One Inc confirms it received a "notice of draft ministerial decision" letter from MERN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Copper One Inc

* Copper One responds to Quebec Ministry Of Energy And Natural Resources' press release announcing their intention to suspend Copper One's claims in the Lac Barriere area

* Copper One Inc - confirms that on January 20, 2017, it received a "notice of draft ministerial decision" letter from MERN

* Copper One - letter from Ministry Of Energy And Natural Resources stated their intention to suspend all of copper one's claims at Rivière Doré Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

