FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-PGS Software prelim. Q4 2016 net profit up 12 pct yoy
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
January 30, 2017 / 6:36 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-PGS Software prelim. Q4 2016 net profit up 12 pct yoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - PGS Software SA :

* Said on Saturday that its preliminary Q4 2016 revenue was at about 22.22 million zlotys ($5.50 million), up 38 pct year on year

* Preliminary Q4 2016 operating profit was about 6.09 million zlotys, up 27 pct year on year

* Preliminary Q4 net profit was 4.44 million zlotys, up 12 pct year on year

* Said decrease in its operating margin is primarily due to the increase in cost of wages and a decline in value of the pound

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.0390 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.