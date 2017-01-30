FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech FY net profit up 26.8 pct at 176.6 mln euros
January 30, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech FY net profit up 26.8 pct at 176.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA :

* FY order intake 1.08 billion euros ($1.16 billion) versus 946.4 million euros year ago

* FY sales revenue 1.05 billion euros versus 884.3 million euros year ago

* FY net profit 176.6 million euros versus 139.3 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 288.7 million euros versus 231.3 million euros year ago

* Business expansion is expected to continue throughout 2017

* Management forecasts that sales revenue will increase by about 8% to 12% and underlying EBITDA margin will rise by approximately 0.5 percentage points over prior-year figure of 27.5%

* Is accelerating expansion of its major production sites and is planning investments of around 10% to 13% of sales in current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

