7 months ago
January 30, 2017 / 6:56 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Hyperion's unit increases its capital, Hyperion to own 49 pct stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Hyperion SA :

* Said on Friday that following capital increase by 12.9 million zlotys ($3.19 million) in its unit, Malopolska Siec Szerokopasmowa sp. z o.o. (MSS), it will own 49 pct stake in MSS

* The shares of MSS were acquired by an external investor (investor)

* The company signed a deal with the investor concerning conversion of acquired shares into bonds issued by Hyperion or other MSS liabilities

* Under capital increase in MSS, MSS bonds worth 12.9 million zlotys were redeemed

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.0392 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

