Jan 30 (Reuters) - Renta 4 Banco SA :

* FY net profit 12.0 million euros ($12.9 million) versus 14.0 million euros year ago

* FY net interest income 3.0 million euros versus 3.4 million euros year ago

* CET1 fully loaded ratio at end of Dec. of 15.5 percent Source text for Eikon:

