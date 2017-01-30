BRIEF-Enterprise Products Partners LP Qtrly fully diluted earnings per unit $0.31

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners Lp

* Enterprise Products Partners LP qtrly fully diluted earnings per unit $0.31

* Enterprise reports 2016 results

* Enterprise Products Partners LP - for 2017, currently expect to invest in range of $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion for growth capital projects

* enterprise products partners LP qtrly revenues $6,478.8 million versus $ 6,155.0 million

* enterprise products partners LP - for 2017, currently expect to invest approximately $250 million for sustaining capital expenditures

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $5.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S