BRIEF-SensoDetect: cooperation deepens with Dr Afzal Ghazala

Jan 30 (Reuters) - SensoDetect AB :
* Said on Friday SensoDetect together with London-based Dr Afzal Ghazala discussed and now also submitted an application for a study on a new method to reduce auditory hallucinations with sound in psychotic illnesses to Vinnova
* The total budget for the project is 420,000 Swedish crowns ($47,317.55) and, if Vinnova agrees, is expected to start in April and finish at the end of the year
Source text: bit.ly/2kj0pQ2
