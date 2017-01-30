BRIEF-SensoDetect: cooperation deepens with Dr Afzal Ghazala

Jan 30 (Reuters) - SensoDetect AB :

* Said on Friday SensoDetect together with London-based Dr Afzal Ghazala discussed and now also submitted an application for a study on a new method to reduce auditory hallucinations with sound in psychotic illnesses to Vinnova

* The total budget for the project is 420,000 Swedish crowns ($47,317.55) and, if Vinnova agrees, is expected to start in April and finish at the end of the year

Source text: bit.ly/2kj0pQ2

Further company coverage: