7 months ago
BRIEF-SensoDetect: cooperation deepens with Dr Afzal Ghazala
January 30, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-SensoDetect: cooperation deepens with Dr Afzal Ghazala

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - SensoDetect AB :

* Said on Friday SensoDetect together with London-based Dr Afzal Ghazala discussed and now also submitted an application for a study on a new method to reduce auditory hallucinations with sound in psychotic illnesses to Vinnova

* The total budget for the project is 420,000 Swedish crowns ($47,317.55) and, if Vinnova agrees, is expected to start in April and finish at the end of the year

Source text: bit.ly/2kj0pQ2

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.8762 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

