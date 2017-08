LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** Europe-wide gains spurred by banks and financial services

** Ocado tops STOXX 600 after profits surprise

** Sweden's Alfa Laval and H&M top gainers on positive earnings

** Deutsche Bank leaves behind last major legal headache

** Stronger eurozone inflation has little impact on STOXX (Reporting by Helen Reid)