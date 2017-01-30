FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Insurer Aviva extends cover for customers impacted by U.S. travel ban
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2017 / 3:52 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Insurer Aviva extends cover for customers impacted by U.S. travel ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Insurer Aviva

* Extends cover for customers impacted by U.S. travel ban for people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

* Extension is standard travel insurance cover for those unable to get assistance from their travel provider and who are either in the United States and need to arrange an alternative route home, or have already booked a holiday which is due to depart before March 31 and may want to cancel or rearrange their trip. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.