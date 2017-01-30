BRIEF-Graco Q4 loss per share $1.83

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Graco Inc :
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.00
* Graco reports record fourth quarter and full-year sales
* Non-cash impairment charge of $192 million in quarter
* Qtrly net sales $349.1 million versus $325.6 million
* Sees full-year 2017 outlook of low single-digit organic sales growth on a constant currency basis worldwide
* Qtrly loss per share $1.83
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $326.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S