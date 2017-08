Jan 31 (Reuters) - Is Yatirim Menkul Deerler A.S. :

* Said on Monday that FY 2016 revenue at 47.79 billion lira ($12.61 billion) versus 57.76 billion lira year ago

* FY 2016 net profit at 53.9 million lira versus 40.5 million lira year ago

