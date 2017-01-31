FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Meyer Burger: new conversion price for CHF 100 mln convertible bond
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
January 31, 2017 / 6:29 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Meyer Burger: new conversion price for CHF 100 mln convertible bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31(Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology Ltd :

* Announced on Monday new conversion price for the 100 million Swiss francs ($100.51 million)convertible bond fixed at 0.98 Swiss francs

* Said based on new conversion price, a total of up to 102,040,816 new registered shares of Meyer Burger can be issued in case of full conversion of the CHF 100 mln convertible bond.

* Said Board of Directors to propose to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on April 27, to again reduce the conditional capital for conversion and/or options rights by the amount no longer required

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9949 Swiss francs Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.