7 months ago
BRIEF-WASKO unit's consortium offer for IT solutions delivery chosen
January 31, 2017 / 7:05 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-WASKO unit's consortium offer for IT solutions delivery chosen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - WASKO SA :

* Said on Monday that offer of its unit COIG SA (COIG) under consortium was chosen by Departmental Centre of Networks and ICT Services Management

* The deal concerns construction and implementation of data centers, processing centers and data archiving

* The deal is worth 40.0 million zlotys ($9.86 million) gross, COIG to receive 33 pct of this remuneration

* The company owns 93.95 pct stake in COIG

* The consortium comprises Enigma Systemy Ochrony Informacji Sp. z o.o., COMP SA, COIG SA and S&T Services Polska Sp. z o.o.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.0556 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

