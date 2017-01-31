BRIEF-WASKO unit's consortium offer for IT solutions delivery chosen

Jan 31 (Reuters) - WASKO SA :

* Said on Monday that offer of its unit COIG SA (COIG) under consortium was chosen by Departmental Centre of Networks and ICT Services Management

* The deal concerns construction and implementation of data centers, processing centers and data archiving

* The deal is worth 40.0 million zlotys ($9.86 million) gross, COIG to receive 33 pct of this remuneration

* The company owns 93.95 pct stake in COIG

* The consortium comprises Enigma Systemy Ochrony Informacji Sp. z o.o., COMP SA, COIG SA and S&T Services Polska Sp. z o.o.

